Arjen Lucassen’s AYREON Release “Everybody Dies” Lyric Video

Arjen Lucassen’s Ayreon have released a lyric video for the track “Everybody Dies”, featured on the upcoming album, The Source. Find the clip below.

The Source is an exciting new chapter in Arjen Lucassen’s Ayreon saga, with contributions from renowned vocalists like James LaBrie (Dream Theater), Simone Simons (Epica), Floor Jansen (Nightwish), Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian), Tobias Sammet (Edguy, Avantasia), and Russell Allen (Symphony X). The Source will be released on April 28th through Ayreon’s new label Mascot Label Group/Music Theories Recordings.

Pre-order the album in various formats at this location.

The Source tracklisting:

CD1

Chronicle 1: The Frame

“The Day That The World Breaks Down”

“Sea Of Machines”

“Everybody Dies”

Chronicle 2: The Aligning Of The Ten

“Star Of Sirrah”

“All That Was”

“Run! Apocalypse! Run!

“Condemned To Live”

CD2

Chronicle 3: The Transmigration

“Aquatic Race”

“The Dream Dissolves”

“Deathcry Of A Race”

“Into The Ocean”

Chronicle 4: The Rebirth

“Bay Of Dreams”

“Planet Y Is Alive!”

“The Source Will Flow”

“Journey To Forever”

“The Human Compulsion”

“March Of The Machines”

DVD

Videos:

“Everybody Dies”

“Star Of Sirrah”

“Run! Apocalypse! Run”

“The Day That The World Breaks Down”

Interviews

Behind The Scenes

5.1 Audio Mix

“Everybody Dies” lyric video:

“The Day That The World Breaks Down”:

Vocalists confirmed for the new Ayreon album include:

- James LaBrie (Dream Theater) as The Historian

- Tommy Rogers (Between The Buried And Me) as The Chemist

- Simone Simons (Epica) as The Counselor

- Michael Mills (Toehider) as TH-1

- Floor Jansen (Nightwish) as The Biologist

- Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian) as The Astronomer

- Tobias Sammet (Edguy, Avantasia) as The Captain

- Michael Eriksen (Circus Maximus) as The Diplomat

Ayreon have launched a music video contest for fans. A message follows:

“A question for all you creative Ayreonauts who like making music videos! Do you want to make a video for Ayreon? It’s for a gentle, atmospheric track called “The Source Will Flow” from the new album. If you're interested, please email us at ayreonvideo@mascotlabelgroup.com.

“Don't hesitate to ask us anything. We'll need to see some videos you’ve done before, and obviously we will send you the song (which we'll trust you to keep top secret) and give you some ideas about what we're looking for. We’ll feature the best videos on our YouTube channel, and of course you’ll get some exclusive goodies in return!”