ARKAIK – Nemethia Album Streaming In Full; Tour With EXHUMED Begins Tonight

Arkaik will kick off a near month-long US tour supporting the gore metal miscreants in Exhumed tonight. The journey will commence in San Diego, California and run through December 8th in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.





Arkaik will be touring in support of their Nemethia full-length, out now and streaming via Unique Leader. Their most ambitious studio album to date was produced, engineered, and mixed by Zack Ohren (Immolation, Fallujah, Suffocation, Decrepit Birth et al.) at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, California, and features guest appearances by Joe Haley of Psycroptic, Arde Ostowari formerly of Burning The Masses, Stephen Paulson of the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, and former Arkaik guitarist Craig Peters, as well as Gabe Seeber from The Kennedy Veil and Decrepit Birth (live) performing drums for the entire album. The cover art and booklet was designed by visionary artist Tyler Space, who worked with the band on their previous release, Lucid Dawn.

