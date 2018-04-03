ARKAIK Release Guitar Playthrough Video For “Occultivation”

Progressive tech death masters Arkaik have premiered a guitar play through for their song "Occultivation", off of their critically acclaimed 2017 album Nemethia. The video highlights new guitarist Cris Portugal's outstanding playing and shows him to be an exciting addition to the highly respected group.

The band issued in a collective statement, "We are excited to finally announce that Cris Portugal will be officially joining the Arkaik team full time. If you saw us live on our last couple tours, you’ve already seen Cris tear it up with us on stage. Over the past few months Cris has proven to be a worthy addition to the band, and an all-around rad dude. Everything from his technique, to his writing and his attitude towards heavy music is in alignment with our purpose and style. We are stoked to see where the journey takes us with Cris on board!"

With Portugal adding, "I'm very excited to join Arkaik and to see what lies ahead. There are many faces to be melted, beers to be drank, tacos to be demolished, and metal to be played!" He went on to describe his gear, "For Stage gear I use a Marshall 1960 A JCM 900 4x12 slant cab, An eleven rack amp emulator, and a Rocktron Velocity 250 power amp (I'm about due for an upgrade on this one). For at home recordings and play through videos I still use the eleven rack but it goes through a pair or MACKIE MR 5 active studio monitors.

The axe is a Legator Ninja R 300-PRO Multi Scale 7 String, AKA NRF7-300. Maple-Mahogany body, 5 piece Maple-Walnut neck, Ebony fretboard with a 25.5" - 27" scale, and the legator stock pickups."