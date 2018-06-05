ARKAIK Release “Occultivation” Bass Play-Through Video

Progressive tech death monsters Arkaik have released a bass play through video for their song "Occultivation", off of their critically acclaimed 2017 release Nemethia. The video showcases new bassist Riley Christensen's jaw dropping musicianship as he tears through the punishing song and proves why he is an outstanding addition to the highly respected group.

Christiansen commented, "I'm immensely stoked to be part of the Arkaik lineup! I have a really good feeling that my musical influences will work well for Arkaik and I can't wait to see what lies ahead for the future of this band!"

Arkaik are currently on the road as part of the Devastation on the Nation Tour alongside Aborted, Psycroptic, Ingested, Venom Prison, Vale of Pnath, and Signs Of The Swarm.