ARKONA Premier “V pogonie za beloj ten'yu” Music Video

Khram is the Russian word for temple - and the upcoming title of Arkona’s eighth studio album, set to be released on January 19th via Napalm Records. A music video for the album track “V pogonie za beloj ten'yu” is available for streaming below.

A Khram is a temple shrouded in natural mysticism slumbering behind nocturnal treetops, yet open to everyone. The sincerity and depth that binds all five band members together resonates in the sumptuously dark cover artwork and leading lady Masha's lyrics that are written in her own blood (which is also part of the artwork). Arkona may have used sound samples in their early days, but nowadays cellos, brass parts, wind instruments and throat singing are recorded live meticulously and flow naturally into the band's harsh metal tunes.

Now Russia's leading pagan metal band has unveiled the album artwork and tracklisting for Khram.

Tracklisting:

“Mantra” (Intro)

“Shtorm”

“Tseluya zhizn'”

“Rebionok bez imeni”

“Khram”

“V pogonie za beloj ten'yu”

“V ladonyah bogov”

“Volchitsa”

“Mantra” (Outro)

“V pogonie za beloj ten'yu” video:

“Shtorm”:

Teaser:

King-sized songs effortlessly shift from blackened pagan metal masterpieces to epic tracks with crystal-clear melodies and piano infusions. Mark your calendars for January 19th, as Arkona’s Khram is an exuberant and demanding affair that defies genre boundaries with untameable spirit.

In support of their upcoming album, Arkona will be heavily touring in early 2018. Make sure to catch them live and on the following dates:

February

1 - Bohinjska Bistrica, Slovenia - Winter Days of Metal Festival

2 - Zagreb, Croatia Boogaloo

3 - Novi Sad, Serbia SKC Fabrika

4 - Cluj Napoca, Romania - Form Space

8 - Athens, Greece - Kytarro Live

9 - Thesalonniki, Greece - Eightball

10 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5

11 - Bucharest, Romania - Fabrica

February (with Korpiklaani, Heidevolk, Trollfest)

15 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Trix

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

17 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2

18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

20 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre

21 - Nantes, France - Stereolux

22 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

23 - Madrid, Spain - Sala BUT

24 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1

25 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

27 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

28 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

March (with Korpiklaani, Heidevolk, Trollfest)

1 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

2 - München, Germany - Backstage

3 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA

4 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

5 - Milano, Italy - Magazzini Generali

7 - Graz, Austria - Orpheum

8 - Vienna, Austria - SIMM City

9 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

10 - Geiselwind, Germany - Musichall

11 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

April

28 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaughter