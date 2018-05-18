ARKONA Release Official Live Video For “Tseluya Zhizn'”

Khram is the Russian word for temple - and the title of Arkona’s eighth studio album, out now via Napalm Records. An official live video for the track “Tseluya zhizn'”, filmed at the Khram release show in Moscow on March 24th, can be seen below. Order the album here.

A Khram is a temple shrouded in natural mysticism slumbering behind nocturnal treetops, yet open to everyone. The sincerity and depth that binds all five band members together resonates in the sumptuously dark cover artwork and leading lady Masha's lyrics that are written in her own blood (which is also part of the artwork). Arkona may have used sound samples in their early days, but nowadays cellos, brass parts, wind instruments and throat singing are recorded live meticulously and flow naturally into the band's harsh metal tunes.

Tracklisting:

“Mantra” (Intro)

“Shtorm”

“Tseluya zhizn'”

“Rebionok bez imeni”

“Khram”

“V pogonie za beloj ten'yu”

“V ladonyah bogov”

“Volchitsa”

“Mantra” (Outro)

Track-by-track video:

“V pogonie za beloj ten'yu” video:

“Shtorm”: