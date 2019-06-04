ARKONA, WIND ROSE Announce North American Tour

Russian metal outfit Arkona (pictured above) will return to North America this summer as part of their Pagan Rebellion tour, with support from Wind Rose and Metsatoll. The Pagan metal band is hitting the road on the strength of their 2018 full length, Khram. The upcoming tour kicks off at the Token Lounge in Detroit, MI on August 26th, and concludes in Chicago, IL at Reggie's on September 23rd.

Joining Arkona on the Pagan Rebellion tour, Italian folk metal group Wind Rose are gearing up to release a new album; their first with Napalm Records and the follow up to 2017's Stonehymn, with a new single coming later this week. Previously, the Dwarves have toured alongside the likes of Eluveitie, Wintersun, Ensiferum, and Finntroll.

Dates:

August

26 – Detroit, MI – Token Lounge

27 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

28 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

29 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti

30 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

31 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

September

1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

3 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade*

4 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall

5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

6 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill*

7 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!

10 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

11 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky-A-Go-Go

12 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage

13 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

14 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

15 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur

16 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

18 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

21 - Denver, CO - Roxy Theater

22 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

23 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

*no Wind Rose