ARKONA, WIND ROSE Announce North American Tour
June 4, 2019, an hour ago
Russian metal outfit Arkona (pictured above) will return to North America this summer as part of their Pagan Rebellion tour, with support from Wind Rose and Metsatoll. The Pagan metal band is hitting the road on the strength of their 2018 full length, Khram. The upcoming tour kicks off at the Token Lounge in Detroit, MI on August 26th, and concludes in Chicago, IL at Reggie's on September 23rd.
Joining Arkona on the Pagan Rebellion tour, Italian folk metal group Wind Rose are gearing up to release a new album; their first with Napalm Records and the follow up to 2017's Stonehymn, with a new single coming later this week. Previously, the Dwarves have toured alongside the likes of Eluveitie, Wintersun, Ensiferum, and Finntroll.
Dates:
August
26 – Detroit, MI – Token Lounge
27 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
28 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
29 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti
30 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
31 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
September
1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
3 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade*
4 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall
5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
6 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill*
7 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!
10 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
11 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky-A-Go-Go
12 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage
13 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
14 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
15 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur
16 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
18 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
21 - Denver, CO - Roxy Theater
22 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
23 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
*no Wind Rose