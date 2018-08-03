Armadillo Enterprises (Dean Guitars, Luna Guitars, ddrum) Announces Exclusive Armadillo All Access Event

Armadillo Enterprises' brands of musical instruments (Dean Guitars, Luna Guitars, and ddrum) announce, in a groundbreaking decision, the forgoing of the yearly pilgrimage to NAMM this coming winter. Instead, Armadillo Enterprises will be hosting a more exclusive and brand-centric experience for select dealers, artists, and fans at the Armadillo headquarters in Tampa, Florida (4924 West Waters Ave.) from January 9th - 12th, 2019.

The event, titled Armadillo All Access, will consist of factory tours, artist clinics, product demos, one of a kind instrument displays, dealer meetings, performances by some of Armadillo's "A-list" artists, and much more. A lineup of performing artists will be announced closer to the event date.

A little over a year after taking the helm at Armadillo Enterprises, President & CEO, Evan Rubinson, states, "We have so many exciting changes occurring within the Dean, Luna, and ddrum families. I felt that this would be the perfect opportunity to better showcase our facility, staff, USA custom shop, and new for 2019 offerings. The goal is to give our dealers, distributors, brand ambassadors, and artists a more in-depth look inside the development and crafting process of these world-class instruments, and a behind-the-scenes look into just what exactly makes Armadillo so special."

"The beauty of hosting this event at our state-of-the-art, 110,000 sq. ft. facility is that we have no constraints... the sky is the limit for what we can do, and the one-of-a-kind experience that we can create. We have the space, resources, and setup to properly showcase all Armadillo has to offer, as well as spend quality "one-on-one" time with our guests," adds Rubinson. "We plan on bringing down the house in terms of displaying stellar new for 2019 products, beautiful custom shop guitars, world-famous artist demos and performances, and most importantly, the opportunity to engage our valued clients and partners in a more intimate setting. This event is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to gain a sneak peek inside the inner workings of the new Armadillo Enterprises."

For more information and to make inquiries about this event, please contact Evan Rubinson, e.rubinson@armadilloent.com, 813.600.3920.