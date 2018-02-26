ARMORED DAWN Debut "Bloodstone" Music Video

Brazil-based heavy/power metal band, Armored Dawn, have released a video for "Bloodstone", a track from new album, Barbarians In Black, out now via AFM Records. The clip can be seen below.

"Beware Of The Dragon"

"Bloodstone"

"Men Of Odin"

"Chance To Live Again"

"Unbreakable"

"Eyes Behind The Crow"

"Sail Away"

"Gods Of Metal"

"Survivor"

"Barbarians In Black"

"Bloodstone" video:

"Chance To Live Again" video:

"Sail Away" video:

After supporting Fates Warning on their latest European tour, Armored Dawn will now open for Saxon at the following shows:

February

27 - Tilburg, Netherlands

28 - Saarbrücken, Germany

March

1 - Hannover, Germany

2 - Frankfurt, Germany

3 - Dresden, Germany