ARMORED SAINT Could Release New Album In Late 2019, Says JOHN BUSH; Video
July 16, 2018, 2 hours ago
Armored Saint vocalist John Bush talked about the band's next album in a new interview with The Metal Voice.
Says John: “There is certainly a lot to write about, the way I usually write lyrics that are not about one particular topic. The songs I write have three different meanings running through them. I kind of feel if I am writing about a subject that is about a current time period, then it takes it away from being timeless. So I use metaphors and sometimes puns so there are double meanings. We have demoed five songs for the new album so far. I would like to get a new album out by the later part of 2019.”
Coming November, Armored Saint will embark on a European tour commemorating their classic Symbol Of Salvation album. On this special run, the band will perform Symbol Of Salvation in its entirety.
John Bush comments: "Looking forward to coming to Europe in November to play the Metal Hammer Paradise show and others! Plus were playing some cities for the first ever. Milan, Budapest and Zagreb! All this and Symbol Of Salvation in its entirety. Should be an awesome tour. Come on out metal heads. Saint will heat things up on these cold fall nights."
Dates:
November
2 - Enschede, Netherlands - Atak
3 - Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise
4 - Essen, Germany - Turock
6 - Nürmberg, Germany - Hirsch
8 - Budapest, Hungary - A38
10 - Zagreb, Croatia - Mochvara Club
11 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
Armored Saint will head over to Europe for selected festivals and headline shows in August. On the headline shows the Saint will perform Symbol Of Salvation as well in its entirety.
Dates (with Act Of Defiance)
August
6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
7 - München, Germany - Backstage Halle
8 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival
10 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
North American Symbol Of Salvation dates (with support from Act Of Defiance) are listed below.
July
17 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
18 - Cleveland, OH - The Cambridge at House of Blues
20 - Detroit, MI - Shelter
21 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
22 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall
August
16 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd
17 - Anaheim, CA - Parish at House of Blues
18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent