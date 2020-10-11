ARMORED SAINT - Documentary Trailer Featuring Members Of METALLICA, ANTHRAX Streaming Now

Strange And Beautiful Productions has revealed the first teaser trailer for Armored Saint: The Movie.

Produced and directed by Russell Cherrington, the film tells the story of Armored Saint, a band of brothers that created its own unique sound and image in the 1980s Los Angeles rock and metal scene.

Armored Saint: The Movie features interviews with members of Armored Saint, as well as James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich of Metallica, Scott Ian from Anthrax, Brian Slagel, Tracy Vera and Mike Faley of Metal Blade Records, in addition to numerous others.

In a recent interview with Irish website Overdrive, Armored Saint bassist Joey Vera shares several details about Armored Saint: The Movie.

According to Vera, "It’s not directly involved with us, but we do have periphery involvement with it."

"There is a friend of the band, who lives in The UK and he’s also been a long time fan of the band. He’s based in, or near Newcastle. He’s a filmmaker and also a teacher at the local University. He’s done a bunch of cool short films. I’ve even worked with him on some music for some of his films. Anyway, he approached us about a year-and-a-half ago with the idea of producing a documentary about the band's history. I said, 'Go for it, I don’t want to be micro-managing this project so you tell your story of how you see us [Armored Saint] and if you need any recordings, or information etc, then give me a shout'."

"He’s already waist deep in things and has done a bunch of interviews with the guys in Metallica, Anthrax, a lot of people in management that used to work with us, including the A&R guy that first signed us, as well as an interview with Brian Slagel [Metal Blade Records]. We’ve also done a few interviews with him and it really gives the film a sense of the wider view inside Armored Saint. We all have very different perspectives from our time in the band."

"From what I can gather, he’s almost done," reveals Joey. "I understand that he’s showing it at some festivals next Spring, or Summer, depending on the pandemic situation of course. I’ve seen a five-minute trailer and it looks great. I’m very much looking forward to seeing the finished project when it’s ready."

"We supplied him with a lot of very old VHS performances, photos and interviews etc. so there’s loads of stuff that has never been seen before. I hope it all turns out great for him. I have a very weird thing about being associated with something that’s about myself if you know what I mean? I feel like it shouldn’t be that way, like: 'Hey, look at this movie I made about myself!' I’m trying to stay out of it as much as I can."

"To be honest, I don’t know how much of a story we have to the average person, but for those who know of us, or have an interest in that whole scene, then I’m sure they will really enjoy it."

On October 23, Armored Saint will release their eighth full-length, Punching The Sky, via Metal Blade Records.

Punching The Sky tracklisting:

"Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants"

"End Of The Attention Span"

"Bubble"

"My Jurisdiction"

"Do Wrong To None"

"Lone Wolf"

"Missile To Gun"

"Fly In The Ointment"

"Bark, No Bite"

"Unfair"

"Never You Fret"

