ARMORED SAINT / FATES WARNING Bassist JOEY VERA Talks Being Asked To Audition For METALLICA - "I Wasn't Ready To Make That Change In My Life"

Bassist Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning) recently spoke with Austria's Stormbringer about a variety of subjects and revealed the truth behind the stories that he was asked to join Metallica following the tragic death of bassist Cliff Burton in 1986 (go to the 3:59 mark below.)

Armored Saint’s new live album, Carpe Noctem, is out now via Metal Blade Records. The album can be ordered in various formats and bundles at PledgeMusic.

Carpe Noctum tracklisting:

“Win Hands Down” (Live)

“March Of The Saint” (Live)

“Stricken By Fate” (Live)

“Last Train Home” (Live)

“Mess” (Live)

“Aftermath” (Live)

“Left Hook From Right Field” (Live)

“Reign Of Fire” (Live)

“Last Train Home” (Live) video:

“March Of The Saint” (Live) video:

“Aftermath” (Live) video:

Armored Saint tour dates:

March

20 - Voodoo - Dublin, Ireland

21 - The Limelight - Belfast, Ireland

23 - HammerFest - Gwynedd, N. Wales, UK

24 - The Rebellion - Manchester, UK

25 - O2 Academy 3 - Birmingham, UK

May

18 - Route 20 Outhouse - Sturtevent, WI

19 - Q and Z Expo Center - Ringle, WI

20 - Reggie's Rock Club - Chicago, IL