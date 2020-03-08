ARMORED SAINT Frontman JOHN BUSH Looks Back On Touring With RONNIE JAMES DIO - "He Was Small But Powerful, And I Think That's What Motivated Me"

Armored Saint / former Anthrax frontman John Bush spoke with Eric Blair of The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show at the recent Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund Awards Gala that was held at The Avalon in Los Angeles. Asked about his experience touring with Ronnie James Dio, Bush offered the following:

"Touring with Ronnie was amazing. The guy was so consistent, every night, vocally that I would marvel at him. His ability to be so powerful... I always cherish Ronnie because he was small; he was a little guy and I'm a little guy. He was small but powerful, and I think that's what motivated me, that's what made me try to emulate (him)."

Armored Saint checked in at the beginning of the year revealing they were back in the studio working on their new album: