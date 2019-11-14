ARMORED SAINT Gearing Up To Record New Material

November 14, 2019, 40 minutes ago

news armored saint heavy metal

ARMORED SAINT Gearing Up To Record New Material

In a new post on Armored Saint's official Facebook page, drummer Gonzo Sandoval revealed the band is heading back into the studio for new recordings. See below and stay tuned for updates.

Back in December 2018, Armored Saint revealed in a Season's Greeting post that they were working on new music for an album. The band checked in again in May 2019 from the studio with a short video clip featuring vocalist John Bush and bassist Joey Vera.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yeah we’re writing a new record. #writing #metal #newalbum #recordingstudio #songs #geterdone

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Armored Saint (@thearmoredsaint) am




Armored Saint performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer 0f 2015. You can now see the band perform "Win Hands Down", "Last Train Home", and "Can U Deliver". Watch below:



Featured Audio

MOTÖRHEAD – “Stay Clean” (Live At Friars, 1979) (BMG)

MOTÖRHEAD – “Stay Clean” (Live At Friars, 1979) (BMG)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews