ARMORED SAINT – Mixing Of New Album Finished

Armored Saint has finished the mixing of their new album, due for release late 2020 through Metal Blade Records. The follow-up to 2015's Win Hands Down was mixed again by Jay Ruston (Stone Sour, Steel Panther, Amon Amarth) and was tracked with producer/engineer Bill Metoyer and bassist/producer Joey Vera.

Vera commented on the mixing completion: "It's official. The new @thearmoredsaint is done mixing and is off to be mastered. Time to celebrate and wash off this studio tan. Thank you to my wife @tracyvera1 for putting up w my caca. Thanks to @jayruston for another killer mix! And to all who participated here. @josh.newell.recordings @mrphilenglish @bill_metoyer @dizzyfnreed @chris_broderick_guitar @metalbladerecords @mitch_rellas John and Jake Ayala all of our endorsers and to the SAINT boys who played and sang their asses off. #album #celebrate #metal #newmusic #metalbladerecords #imsureiforgotsomethingimportant #shelterinplace"

Armored Saint / former Anthrax frontman John Bush spoke with Eric Blair of The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show at the recent Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund Awards Gala that was held at The Avalon in Los Angeles. Asked about his experience touring with Ronnie James Dio, Bush offered the following:

"Touring with Ronnie was amazing. The guy was so consistent, every night, vocally that I would marvel at him. His ability to be so powerful... I always cherish Ronnie because he was small; he was a little guy and I'm a little guy. He was small but powerful, and I think that's what motivated me, that's what made me try to emulate (him)."

Armored Saint checked in at the beginning of the year revealing they were back in the studio working on their new album: