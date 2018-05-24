ARMORED SAINT - Two Shows In Germany Added To Upcoming European Tour

Coming November, Armored Saint will embark on a European tour commemorating their classic Symbol Of Salvation album. On this special run, the band will perform Symbol Of Salvation in its entirety.

Frontman John Bush comments: "Looking forward to coming to Europe in November to play the Metal Hammer Paradise show and others! Plus were playing some cities for the first ever. Milan, Budapest and Zagreb! All this and Symbol Of Salvation in its entirety. Should be an awesome tour. Come on out metal heads. Saint will heat things up on these cold fall nights."

Two shows in Germany have been added to the tour, in Essen and Nürnberg on November 4th and 6th respectively.

Dates:

November

2 - Enschede, Netherlands - Atak

3 - Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise

4 - Essen, Germany - Turock

6 - Nürmberg, Germany - Hirsch

8 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

10 - Zagreb, Croatia - Mochvara Club

11 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

More dates will be added shortly.

Armored Saint will head over to Europe for selected festivals and headline shows in August. On the headline shows the Saint will perform Symbol Of Salvation as well in its entirety.

Dates (with Act Of Defiance)

August

6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

7 - München, Germany - Backstage Halle

8 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

10 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

To further celebrate the legacy of this album, Metal Blade Records will reissue Symbol Of Salvation on CD and LP on May 18th. The LP will feature a vinyl remastering from Patrick W. Engel as part of the "Metal Blade Originals" series. Special treatment and 400g heavy cardboard spine sleeves (inside out print), 60x60cm two-sided artwork posters and 250g inserts guaranteed. The CD will include 4 bonus tracks. See below for an overview of all versions and tracklistings.

- CD (tour edition digipak w/ 4 bonus tracks)

- 180g black vinyl

- dark red maroon marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

- clear red/purple/black/white splattered vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)

- violet rosy brown marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies - USA exclusive)

- pastel pink lilac marbled vinyl (limited to 200 copies - USA exclusive)

CD tracklisting:

"Reign Of Fire"

"Dropping Like Flies"

"Last Train Home"

"Tribal Dance"

"The Truth Always Hurts"

"Half Drawn Bridge"

"Another Day"

"Symbol Of Salvation"

"Hanging Judge"

"Warzone"

"Burning Question"

"Tainted Past"

"Spineless"

"Medieval Nightmares" (Demo)

"Get Lost" (Demo)

"Toungue And Cheek" (Demo)

"Pirates" (Demo)

Vinyl tracklisting:

Side A

"Reign Of Fire"

"Dropping Like Flies"

"Last Train Home"

"Tribal Dance"

"The Truth Always Hurts"

"Half Drawn Bridge"

"Another Day"

Side B

"Symbol Of Salvation"

"Hanging Judge"

"Warzone"

"Burning Question"

"Tainted Past"

"Spineless"

After being dropped by Chrysalis Records in 1988, Armored Saint began writing for a new record and searched for a new label. During 1989, founding guitarist, songwriter Dave Prichard was diagnosed with Leukemia. In January 1990, Dave went into the hospital for a bone marrow transplant but succumbed to the treatment, passing away on February 28th, 1990. By this time, the band was writing as a 4-piece, with Dave being the sole guitarist; they had written 25 songs and demoed all of them.

Metal Blade Records CEO/founder Brian Slagel approached Armored Saint and offered a recording deal in late spring of 1990. They regrouped with original guitarist Phil Sandoval and Jeff Duncan, who was hired as a touring guitarist during a 1989 tour with King Diamond. Recording of this new album - which would become Symbol Of Salvation - began in winter of 1990 with producer Dave Jerdan (Alice in Chains, Janes Addiction, Red Hot Chili Peppers), and it was engineered by Brain Carlstrom (Alice in Chains, The Offspring, Rob Zombie). During recording, the band used a guitar solo from a demo track played by Dave, and included it on the song "Tainted Past".

Armored Saint went on to tour with the likes of The Scorpions, Suicidal Tendencies, Wrathchild America, Sepultura, and more, in support of Symbol Of Salvation. Now, in 2018, the band is bringing back these classic tracks to the live setting, for fans to enjoy once again, in honor of Dave's memory.

North American Symbol Of Salvation dates (with support from Act Of Defiance) are listed below.

July

10 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

11 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

13 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

14 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

15 - Montreal, QC - Petite Campus

17 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

18 - Cleveland, OH - The Cambridge at House of Blues

20 - Detroit, MI - Shelter

21 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

22 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

August

16 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd

17 - Anaheim, CA - Parish at House of Blues

18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

