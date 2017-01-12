ARMORED SAINT Unleash "March Of The Saint" Live Video

On February 24th, Armored Saint will release their new live album, Carpe Noctem, via Metal Blade Records.

Having toured with Metallica, Whitesnake, Alice Cooper, Scorpions, and many other artists since their inception in the early '80s, Armored Saint has always been a highly regarded live act - not only in their hometown of Los Angeles, but also around the world. The only official release to capture this, however, is 1989's live album, Saints Will Conquer - until now, with Carpe Noctum, which was recorded at the band's 2015 Wacken festival set, as well as their headlining show in Aschaffenburg, Germany.

For a sneak peek of Carpe Noctum, videos for the live version of "March Of The Saint" and "Aftermath" are streaming below.

The album can also be pre-ordered in various formats and bundles at PledgeMusic, with every "pledge" / purchase receiving a digital download of the tracks, plus behind-the-scenes content (including footage from Wacken 2015, plus 2016's Ozzfest and Queensrÿche appearances, and more).

Carpe Noctum tracklisting:

“Win Hands Down” (Live)

“March Of The Saint” (Live)

“Stricken By Fate” (Live)

“Last Train Home” (Live)

“Mess” (Live)

“Aftermath” (Live)

“Left Hook From Right Field” (Live)

“Reign Of Fire” (Live)

“March Of The Saint” (Live) video:

“Aftermath” (Live) video:

In regards to the PledgeMusic campaign, Armored Saint comments: "Why PledgeMusic? Our fans have been extremely supportive over the years. We want to share the process of realizing this project with you by giving you the chance to be a part of it, from start to finish. How does it work? You place your orders here and when the album is released, you will get your items in the mail. But throughout the process, you will have access to the regular updates that we will post on this page."