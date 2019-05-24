ARMORED SAINT Working On New Music; Studio Update Posted (Video)

Back in December 2018, Armored Saint revealed in a Season's Greeting post that they were working on new music for an album. The band has now checked in from the studio with a short video clip featuring vocalist John Bush and bassist Joey Vera.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yeah we’re writing a new record. #writing #metal #newalbum #recordingstudio #songs #geterdone

Armored Saint performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer 0f 2015. You can now see the band perform "Win Hands Down", "Last Train Home", and "Can U Deliver". Watch below:



