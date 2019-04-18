ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN Announce West Coast Tour With SKINLAB

Canada's Arrival Of Autumn announce the Slaying The West 12-date trek with headliners Skinlab. Tickets are on sale now. The tour will kick off on August 18 in Reno, NV and will make stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Denver before the final performance on August 31 in Sacramento, CA.

Arrival Of Autumn comments, "West Coast is going to get it. We’re stoked to announce we will be tearing it up and playing our new album Harbinger on tour with Skinlab this August!"

Tour dates:

August

18 - Reno, NV

19 - Portland, OR

20 - Seattle, WA

22 - Los Angeles, CA

23 - Laguna Niguel, CA

24 - San Diego, CA

25 - Phoenix, AZ

27 - Colorado Springs, CO

28 - Denver, CO

29 - Salt Lake City, UT

30 - Las Vegas, NV

31 - Sacramento,CA

Arrival Of Autumn have released an official live video for "End Of Existence", a track from the band's second full-length album and Nuclear Blast debut, Harbinger. Watch below:

Harbringer was produced and mixed by Jason Suecof and mastered by Alan Douches. Order the album here.

Harbinger tracklisting:

"Hurricane On The Horizon"

"End Of Existence"

"Witness"

"The Horror"

"Old Bones // New Blood"

"Better Off Without"

"Symbiotic"

"An Omen Of Loss"

"The Endless"

"Apocalyptic"

"Better Off Without" video:

"Witness" lyric video:

Arrival Of Autumn is:

Jamison Friesen - vocals

Brendan Anderson - lead guitar

Kevin Student - bass

Ryan Sorensen - guitar

Ty Fox - drums