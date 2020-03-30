ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN - Harbinger One Year Anniversary, Official Trailer

Canadian metallers Arrival Of Autumn are celebrating the one year anniversary of their album Harbinger.

"We just want to take a minute to thank everyone who supported us thus far on this album cycle, it means the world to us," says the band. "In this last year, we have been very fortunate to tour across North America several times with some legendary bands and meet all of you who came out to see us! We plan on hitting it hard as soon its safe to do so! Take a minute to tell us your favourite track off Harbinger, or where you want us to play next and we will continue to work hard on some very special projects for you all! Thank you!"

Harbinger tracklisting:

"Hurricane On The Horizon"

"End Of Existence"

"Witness"

"The Horror"

"Old Bones // New Blood"

"Better Off Without"

"Symbiotic"

"An Omen Of Loss"

"The Endless"

"Apocalyptic"

"Better Off Without" video:

"Witness" lyric video:

For further details, visit Arrival Of Autumn on Facebook.