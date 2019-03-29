ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN Release "Better Off Without" Music Video; Harbinger Album Out Now

Canadian metal upstarts, Arrival Of Autumn, have release their second full-length album and Nuclear Blast debut. Harbinger was produced and mixed by Jason Suecof and mastered by Alan Douches.

Order the album here, and watch a new video for the track "Better Off Without", below.

Vocalist Jamison Friesen comments, "We are very excited to unleash our latest single ‘Better Off Without’ and our album Harbinger onto the world! The response to our singles has been incredible and we can’t wait for everyone to spin this album and bang their heads!"

Harbinger tracklisting:

"Hurricane On The Horizon"

"End Of Existence"

"Witness"

"The Horror"

"Old Bones // New Blood"

"Better Off Without"

"Symbiotic"

"An Omen Of Loss"

"The Endless"

"Apocalyptic"

"Better Off Without" video:

"Witness" lyric video:

"Witness" guitar playthrough video:

"The Endless":

"The Horror" (demo version):

The band will be playing a few record release shows this weekend as well as jump on dates with label-mates Hypocrisy, Fleshgod Apocalypsse and Aenimus. Dates below:

March

29 - The Vat - Red Deer, AB

30 - Rendezvous Pub - Edmonton, AB

April

5 - Better Than Fred’s - Grande Prairie, AB

April (with Hypocrisy, Fleshgod Apocalypsse and Aenimus)

9 - The Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB

10 - Dickens - Calgary, AB

Arrival Of Autumn is:

Jamison Friesen - vocals

Brendan Anderson - lead guitar

Kevin Student - bass

Ryan Sorensen - guitar

Ty Fox - drums