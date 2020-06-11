ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN Release Music Video For "Apocalyptic"

Canadian metallers, Arrival Of Autumn, have released a music video for "Apocalyptic", off their recent release, Harbinger.

The band comments: "This video is super cool because we did everything ourselves. We took the current state of the world and used it as a challenge to be productive and make something with integrity to entertain the people stuck at home. It's a creative vision made solely by Arrival Of Autumn from us to you and we are stoked to share it with everyone with the help of the fine folks at Nuclear Blast!"

Harbinger was produced and mixed by Jason Suecof and mastered by Alan Douches. Order the album both physically and digitally here.

Tracklisting:

"Hurricane On The Horizon"

"End Of Existence"

"Witness"

"The Horror"

"Old Bones // New Blood"

"Better Off Without"

"Symbiotic"

"An Omen Of Loss"

"The Endless"

"Apocalyptic"

"Better Off Without" video:

"Witness" lyric video: