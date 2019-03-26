ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN Release Official Video Trailer #6 For Upcoming Harbinger Album: Artwork

Canadian metal upstarts, Arrival Of Autumn, will release their second full-length album and Nuclear Blast debut on March 29th. Harbinger was produced and mixed by Jason Suecof and mastered by Alan Douches.

In the sixth album trailer, the band discusses the Harbinger cover artwork.

Pre-order the album today both physically and digitally here.

Harbinger tracklisting:

"Hurricane On The Horizon"

"End Of Existence"

"Witness"

"The Horror"

"Old Bones // New Blood"

"Better Off Without"

"Symbiotic"

"An Omen Of Loss"

"The Endless"

"Apocalyptic"

"Witness" lyric video:

"Witness" guitar playthrough video:

"The Endless":

"The Horror" (demo version):

Trailers:

Arrival Of Autumn started as a band with a mission to play music without compromise and carve their way through the music scene on their own terms. Coming from a small city in Northern Canada, this was a necessary strategy, since the band didn't come up in a big city scene with regular promoters, venues and attendees.

After touring in support of two self-released albums, Endless Nights and Shadows, the band began plotting their next release. On a whim they decided to send some of the new demos to one of their heroes, Jason Suecof at Audiohammer Studios, to see if he would be interested in recording them. To the band’s absolute surprise, Jason liked what he heard, and found time between some of the heavy-hitters that he had been working on to record the material. This was an opportunity the band couldn't pass up, and immediately started planning the trip of flying over 3,000 miles, from one end of the continent of North America to the other, to record the best songs the band had ever written.

Fast forward to after two successful recording sessions produced by Jason Suecof and mastered by Mark Lewis, the band was able to attract the attention of A&R legend Monte Conner. Conner was impressed with what he heard and quickly struck a deal with the band. With such a rapid ascent thus far, there's no telling what great things lurk in Arrival Of Autumn's not too distant future.

Arrival Of Autumn is:

Jamison Friesen - vocals

Brendan Anderson - lead guitar

Kevin Student - bass

Ryan Sorensen - guitar

Ty Fox - drums