ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN To Support IN FLAMES On 2019 North American Tour

Canadian metal upstarts, Arrival Of Autumn, have announced that they will be heading on a North American tour with headliners, the legendary Swedish visionaries In Flames, and the direct support act, Red. The 36-date trek will kick off November 17 and will make stops in Las Vegas, Chicago and Atlanta before concluding in Dallas, Texas on December 20.

Arrival Of Autumn comments, "We have been tearing it up across the States on our first run in America with Soufly and Unearth and we can’t wait to come smashing through USA and Canada again with In Flames."

Arrival Of Autumn will be touring in support of their second full-length album and Nuclear Blast debut, Harbinger. Check out the music video for their single "Better Off Without", below.

The VIP on-sale & Artist Text Pre-sale (Password: IFWT) is underway now. National Partner will have have a pre-sale that begins on Wednesday, September 18, from 12 PM, Eastern time until Thursday, September 19 at 10 PM, local time.

Ticketmaster/LN.com/Venue/Radio pre-sale will begin on Thursday, September 19 at 10 AM, local time and conclude on Thursday, September 19 at 10 PM, local time.

General Admission tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, September 20 at 10 AM, local time.

Tour dates:

November

2 - Wave - Wichita, KS

3 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

4 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

6 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

7 - The Marquee - Tempe, AZ

8 - Hard Rock Live - Las Vegas, NV

9 - Cargo - Reno,NV

10 - The Senator - Chico, CA

13 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

14 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

16 - Midtown Ballroom - Bend, OR

17 - El Corazon, Seattle, WA

17 - Rickshaw Stop - Vancouver, BC

19 - Palace - Calgary, AB

20 - Union Hall - Edmonton, AB

22 - The Garrick - Winnipeg, MB

23 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

24 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

26 - London Music Hall - London. ON

27 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

28 - Bronson Centre - Ottawa, ON

December

3 - L'Imperial Bell - Quebec City, QC

4 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC

5 - Aura - Portland, ME

6 - The Palladium - Worcester, PA

7 - Ram's Head Live - Baltimore, MD

8 - Sony Hall - New York NY

10 - Cannery Ballroom - Nashville, TN

11 - The Signal - Chattanooga, TN

12 - The Firmament - Greenville, SC

14 - Culture Room - Fort Lauderdale, FL

15 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

16 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

18 - Tower Theater -Oklahoma City, OK

19 - Come & Take It Live - Austin, TX*

20 - Gas Monkey Bar N Grill - Dallas , TX*

* - no Red