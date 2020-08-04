ARSAMES - Iranian Band Arrested, Charged With "15 Years In Jail For Being In A Satanic Metal Band"

The members of Iranian death metal band, Arsames, were recently arrested and and charged with “15 years in jail for being in a satanic metal band and being against the Islamic government,” according to official government documents obtained by Metal Injection.

The government of Iran is continuing its crusade against heavy metal music in the country, trying to censor bands and imprison them for the crime of playing heavy metal. Metal Injection has learned that after being arrested, the band members paid bail and are currently safe and not being held in prison, as they await the start of their trial.

Updates to follow.

(Photo - Mehdi Daneshi)