ARSIS Debuts "Fathoms" Music Video; Visitant Album Out Now

Melodic tech-death overlords Arsis have release their horror movie inspired opus, Visitant, via Nuclear Blast (North/Central/South America) and Agonia (Europe/Rest of World). Order the album in various physical formats here. Digital formats available here, and watch a video for the track "Fathoms" below.

Visitant was recorded in part and mixed and mastered by producer Mark Lewis. Artwork was created by longtime collaborator Mark Riddick.

Tracklisting:

"Tricking The Gods"

"Hell Sworn"

"Easy Prey"

"Fathoms"

"As Deep As Your Flesh"

"A Pulse Keeping Time With The Dark"

"Funereal Might"

"Death Vow"

"Dead Is Better"

"Unto The Knife"

"His Eyes" (Pseudo Echo Cover)

"Fathoms" video:

"Hell Sworn" lyric video:

"Tricking The Gods" video:

(Photo - Chance Foreman)