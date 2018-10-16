ARSIS / DECREPIT BIRTH - Official Video Trailer For Bloodletting North American Tour Streaming
Melodic tech-death overlords Arsis (pictured above) are on tour throughout October / November with co-headliners and label mates, Decrepit Birth. Check out a new video trailer below, and get tickets available at ArsisOfficial.com/tour, or decrepitbirth.net/tour.
October
16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
17 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
18 - Laredo, TX - Ethos Live
19 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar
20 - New Orleans, LA - The Howlin' Wolf
21 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka’s Live
25 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland
27 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow
28 - Quebec, QC - Salle Multi
30 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques
31 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
November
1 - Detroit, MI - Harpos
2 - Columbus, OH - Alrosa Villa
3 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
4 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock
6 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
8 - Boise, ID - The Shredder (Arsis only)
9 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks
11 - Watsonville, CA - Appleton Bar and Grill
12 - Bend, OR - 3rd Street Pub (Arsis only)
(Photo - Chance Foreman)