ARSIS / DECREPIT BIRTH - Official Video Trailer For Bloodletting North American Tour Streaming

Melodic tech-death overlords Arsis (pictured above) are on tour throughout October / November with co-headliners and label mates, Decrepit Birth. Check out a new video trailer below, and get tickets available at ArsisOfficial.com/tour, or decrepitbirth.net/tour.

October

16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

17 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

18 - Laredo, TX - Ethos Live

19 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar

20 - New Orleans, LA - The Howlin' Wolf

21 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka’s Live

25 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

27 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow

28 - Quebec, QC - Salle Multi

30 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques

31 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

November

1 - Detroit, MI - Harpos

2 - Columbus, OH - Alrosa Villa

3 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

4 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock

6 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

8 - Boise, ID - The Shredder (Arsis only)

9 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks

11 - Watsonville, CA - Appleton Bar and Grill

12 - Bend, OR - 3rd Street Pub (Arsis only)

(Photo - Chance Foreman)