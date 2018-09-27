ARSIS Discuss Recording And Mixing Visitant Album; Video Trailer

Melodic tech-death overlords Arsis will release their horror movie inspired opus Visitant on November 2nd via Nuclear Blast (North/Central/South America) and Agonia (Europe/Rest of World). Today, the band has released a video trailer detailing the recording and mixing process of the album:

Pre-order the album in various physical formats here. Digital formats available here.

Visitant was recorded in part and mixed and mastered by producer Mark Lewis. Artwork was created by longtime collaborator Mark Riddick.

Tracklisting:

"Tricking The Gods"

"Hell Sworn"

"Easy Prey"

"Fathoms"

"As Deep As Your Flesh"

"A Pulse Keeping Time With The Dark"

"Funereal Might"

"Death Vow"

"Dead Is Better"

"Unto The Knife"

"His Eyes" (Pseudo Echo Cover)

"Tricking The Gods" video:

Catch Arsis on tour this October / November with co-headliners and label mates Decrepit Birth.

October

12 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

13 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

17 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

18 - Laredo, TX - Ethos Live

19 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar

20 - New Orleans, LA - The Howlin' Wolf

21 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka’s Live

25 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

27 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow

28 - Quebec, QC - Salle Multi

30 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques

31 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

November

1 - Detroit, MI - Harpos

3 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

4 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock

6 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

9 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks

11 - Watsonville, CA - Appleton Bar and Grill

(Photo - Chance Foreman)