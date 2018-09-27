ARSIS Discuss Recording And Mixing Visitant Album; Video Trailer
September 27, 2018, 2 hours ago
Melodic tech-death overlords Arsis will release their horror movie inspired opus Visitant on November 2nd via Nuclear Blast (North/Central/South America) and Agonia (Europe/Rest of World). Today, the band has released a video trailer detailing the recording and mixing process of the album:
Pre-order the album in various physical formats here. Digital formats available here.
Visitant was recorded in part and mixed and mastered by producer Mark Lewis. Artwork was created by longtime collaborator Mark Riddick.
Tracklisting:
"Tricking The Gods"
"Hell Sworn"
"Easy Prey"
"Fathoms"
"As Deep As Your Flesh"
"A Pulse Keeping Time With The Dark"
"Funereal Might"
"Death Vow"
"Dead Is Better"
"Unto The Knife"
"His Eyes" (Pseudo Echo Cover)
"Tricking The Gods" video:
Catch Arsis on tour this October / November with co-headliners and label mates Decrepit Birth.
October
12 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
13 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
17 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
18 - Laredo, TX - Ethos Live
19 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar
20 - New Orleans, LA - The Howlin' Wolf
21 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka’s Live
25 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland
27 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow
28 - Quebec, QC - Salle Multi
30 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques
31 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
November
1 - Detroit, MI - Harpos
3 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
4 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock
6 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
9 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks
11 - Watsonville, CA - Appleton Bar and Grill
(Photo - Chance Foreman)