ARSIS Discuss Visitant Album Title And Lyrics; Video
October 10, 2018, 32 minutes ago
Melodic tech-death overlords Arsis will release their horror movie inspired opus, Visitant ,on November 2nd via Nuclear Blast (North/Central/South America) and Agonia (Europe/Rest of World).
In this new video, the band discuss the lyrics and title of the album:
Pre-order the album in various physical formats here. Digital formats available here.
Visitant was recorded in part and mixed and mastered by producer Mark Lewis. Artwork was created by longtime collaborator Mark Riddick.
Tracklisting:
"Tricking The Gods"
"Hell Sworn"
"Easy Prey"
"Fathoms"
"As Deep As Your Flesh"
"A Pulse Keeping Time With The Dark"
"Funereal Might"
"Death Vow"
"Dead Is Better"
"Unto The Knife"
"His Eyes" (Pseudo Echo Cover)
"Hell Sworn" lyric video:
"Tricking The Gods" video:
Catch Arsis on tour this month and next with co-headliners and label mates Decrepit Birth.
October
12 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
13 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
17 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
18 - Laredo, TX - Ethos Live
19 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar
20 - New Orleans, LA - The Howlin' Wolf
21 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka’s Live
25 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland
27 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow
28 - Quebec, QC - Salle Multi
30 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques
31 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
November
1 - Detroit, MI - Harpos
3 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
4 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock
6 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
9 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks
11 - Watsonville, CA - Appleton Bar and Grill
(Photo - Chance Foreman)