ARSIS Discuss What Fans Can Expect From Visitant Album; Video

Melodic tech-death overlords Arsis will release their horror movie inspired opus, Visitant, on November 2nd via Nuclear Blast (North/Central/South America) and Agonia (Europe/Rest of World).

In this new video, the band discuss what fans can expect from the album,:

Pre-order the album in various physical formats here. Digital formats available here.

Visitant was recorded in part and mixed and mastered by producer Mark Lewis. Artwork was created by longtime collaborator Mark Riddick.

Tracklisting:

"Tricking The Gods"

"Hell Sworn"

"Easy Prey"

"Fathoms"

"As Deep As Your Flesh"

"A Pulse Keeping Time With The Dark"

"Funereal Might"

"Death Vow"

"Dead Is Better"

"Unto The Knife"

"His Eyes" (Pseudo Echo Cover)

"Hell Sworn" lyric video:

"Tricking The Gods" video:

Arsis are on tour throughout October / November with co-headliners and label mates, Decrepit Birth. Check out a new video trailer below, and get tickets available at ArsisOfficial.com/tour, or decrepitbirth.net/tour.

October

24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka’s Live

25 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

27 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow

28 - Quebec, QC - Salle Multi

30 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques

31 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

November

1 - Detroit, MI - Harpos

2 - Columbus, OH - Alrosa Villa

3 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

4 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock

6 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

8 - Boise, ID - The Shredder (Arsis only)

9 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks

11 - Watsonville, CA - Appleton Bar and Grill

12 - Bend, OR - 3rd Street Pub (Arsis only)

(Photo - Chance Foreman)