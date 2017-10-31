ARSIS Finish Recording Drums For New Album; Pre-Production Video Released

Virginia tech-death overlords, Arsis, recently entered the studio with producer Mark Lewis (Whitechapel, Devildriver, Deicide, Cannibal Corpse) to begin work on their sixth studio album.

Guitarist/vocalist James Malone has offered the following update in regards to the recording progress: "Since the conclusion of the touring cycle for Unwelcome, myself and the members of Arsis have been busy with other projects, but I’m happy to announce that a new album is almost finished!

"After returning home from a tour with Necromancing The Stone last March, I began writing for the next Arsis release and soon found myself completely consumed in the process. I don’t want to make an incredibly bold statement and say something to the effect of 'it’s our best effort since (insert the highest regarded album title here)' but I can say that I have not been this focused on a project since working on A Diamond for Disease. I feel that this focus is reflected in the music and I look forward to the album’s completion.

"We finished tracking drums last week with producer Mark Lewis in Nashville and we will be tracking the rest of the album in the coming weeks. Be on the lookout for studio videos and updates. Until then be sure to check out this pre-production video on some of our new songs that Shawn Priest put together!"

Listen to the pre-production for the songs in this play-through by drummer Shawn Priest and James Malone.

(Photo - Derek Sampson)