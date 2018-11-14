ARSIS Members Discuss How Being In A Band Has Changed Over The Years; Video

Melodic tech-death overlords, Arsis, recently released their horror movie inspired opus, Visitant, via Nuclear Blast (North/Central/South America) and Agonia (Europe/Rest of World). In this new video, James Malone and Noah Martin discuss how being in a band has changed since forming Arsis in 2000.

Order Visitant in various physical formats here. The album was recorded in part and mixed and mastered by producer Mark Lewis. Artwork was created by longtime collaborator Mark Riddick.

Tracklisting:

"Tricking The Gods"

"Hell Sworn"

"Easy Prey"

"Fathoms"

"As Deep As Your Flesh"

"A Pulse Keeping Time With The Dark"

"Funereal Might"

"Death Vow"

"Dead Is Better"

"Unto The Knife"

"His Eyes" (Pseudo Echo Cover)

(Photo - Chance Foreman)