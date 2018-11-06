ARSIS Release Visitant Album Track-By-Track Video #2

Melodic tech-death overlords, Arsis, have released a second track-by-track video for their horror movie inspired opus, Visitant, out now via Nuclear Blast (North/Central/South America) and Agonia (Europe/Rest of World). Order the album in various physical formats here, and watch the new clip below.

Visitant was recorded in part and mixed and mastered by producer Mark Lewis. Artwork was created by longtime collaborator Mark Riddick.

Tracklisting:

"Tricking The Gods"

"Hell Sworn"

"Easy Prey"

"Fathoms"

"As Deep As Your Flesh"

"A Pulse Keeping Time With The Dark"

"Funereal Might"

"Death Vow"

"Dead Is Better"

"Unto The Knife"

"His Eyes" (Pseudo Echo Cover)

Track-by-track Part 1:

Track-by-track Part 2:

"Fathoms" video:

"Hell Sworn" lyric video:

"Tricking The Gods" video:

(Photo - Chance Foreman)