ARSIS Sign With Agonia Records

Virginia Beach, VA's Arsis, a standout in the technical, melodic death metal genre, has signed a worldwide record deal with Agonia Records, excluding North, South and Central America, in which the band will be released by Nuclear Blast Records. Arsis has entered Audio Hammer Studio in Florida in late 2017 with producer Mark Lewis (Whitechapel, Devildriver, Cannibal Corpse) to begin work on their 6th studio album, follow-up to Unwelcome (2013).

Arsis co-founder James Malone (central figure in the picture) commented: “We are really excited to have found a label partner outside of the Americas. Agonia works with some great bands and we are pleased to be working with them moving forward. We look forward to reaching some new ground with a new record in 2018. Stay tuned for details.”

Arsis return in 2018 with their strongest line-up to date (feat. The Black Dahlia Murder guitarist Brandon Ellis), which saw the release of their acclaimed fifth album Unwelcome nearly five years ago. The album landed on Billboard Heatseekers Chart at #19 in its first week of release. Presently, Arsis is intensely working on a new album, set to be released at a date yet to be revealed.

Line-up:

James Malone - vocals, guitars

Noah Martin - bass

Brandon Ellis - guitars

Shawn Priest - drums