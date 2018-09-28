Art Is War Records Launches With SKINLAB Signing

After years of supporting artists and bands in the fields of marketing and management, Art Is War is evolving with today’s launch of Art Is War Records. The full-service label will provide artist services with physical and digital distribution in partnership with Amplified Distribution.

The first signing is a band that will be familiar to many, with Bay Area monsters Skinlab kicking off the roster. The band is currently putting the finishing touches on their fifth studio album which will see release in 2019 - a full decade since their last full-length effort.

“Art Is War Records is a label that was meant for a band like Skinlab. The grind... the struggle... everything that goes into creating music is all out war, so signing Skinlab as the first artist to help drive the war machine was a no-brainer. I’m honored to have them as a part of the label and to call them my friends.” - Lucas Joyner, CEO, Art Is War Records

Fans can expect the first new Skinlab music video in nearly a decade to surface in the days ahead. In the meantime, a teaser has been issued for the official video for “Dead Tomorrow,” recorded with Juan Urteaga at Trident Studios.