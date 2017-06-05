ART OF ANARCHY Announce Tour Dates For July / August

Art Of Anarchy featuing Scott Stapp of Creed, Bumblefoot of Guns N Roses, John Moyer of Disturbed and the Votta twins, Jon and Vince, have announced new tour dates in support of their new album, The Madness, that was released on March 24th worldwide via Century Media/Sony. The tour will kick off on July 15th in Clarksville, TN at The Warehouse and will conclude on August 12th at America the Beautiful Park in Colorado Springs, CO.

Promoter pre-sale will be on Tuesday, June 6th (10 AM - 10 PM) online only. Tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday, June 7th at 11 AM, CST. VIP upgrades and Meet & Greet packages are available for all shows here.

The band's single, “The Madness”, is out now. Watch a video for the song below: