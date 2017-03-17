ART OF ANARCHY Release “Changed Man” Lyric Video; SCOTT STAPP Explains Song Meaning

Art Of Anarchy, featuring vocalist Scott Stapp (Creed), have released a lyric video for “Changed Man”, a track from their new album, The Madness, available on March 24th. The video is available for streaming below along with another video explaining the meaning of the song.

Art Of Anarchy is one of the rare rock bands where each member has a strong identity, and together creates something special. No filler, just raw talent, and dedication to the music and being true to who they are. The members have collectively sold tens of millions of albums worldwide and have a rock pedigree that most artists would be content to rest their laurels on. But while AOA possesses the star power of a rock “super group” in spades, the band’s focus is squarely on songwriting and musical craft.

Tracklisting:

“Echo Of A Scream”

“1,000 Degrees”

“No Surrender”

“The Madness”

“Won't Let You Down”

“Changed Man”

“A Light In Me”

“Somber”

“Dancing With The Devil”

“Afterburn”

“Changed Man” lyric video:

“Changed Man” song meaning:

“Echo Of A Scream” lyric video:

"Echo Of A Stream" song meaning:

“No Surrender” lyric video:

“The Madness” video:

In the videos below, Scott Stapp discusses the meaning behind the album tracks “No Surrender” and “The Madness”.

Art Of Anarchy will launch their first headlining tour in April in support of The Madness. Dates can be seen on the flyer below: