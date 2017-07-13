ART OF ANARCHY Release “Echo Of A Scream” Music Video

Art Of Anarchy featuing Scott Stapp of Creed, Bumblefoot of Guns N Roses, John Moyer of Disturbed and the Votta twins, Jon and Vince, have released a video for “Echo To A Scream”, the track from their sophomore album, The Madness, released back in March via Century Media/Sony. The video, directed by Dale "Rage" Resteghini, can be seen below:

Art Of Anarchy’s tour in support of The Madness will kick off on July 15th in Clarksville, TN at The Warehouse and will conclude on August 12th at America the Beautiful Park in Colorado Springs, CO. VIP upgrades and Meet & Greet packages are available for all shows here.

Watch a video for “The Madness” below: