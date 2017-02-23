ART OF ANARCHY Streaming “No Surrender” Lyric Video

Art Of Anarchy, debuting vocalist Scott Stapp (Creed), will release their new album, The Madness, on March 24th. A lyric video for the album track, “No Surrender”, is available for streaming below.

Art Of Anarchy is one of the rare rock bands where each member has a strong identity, and together creates something special. No filler, just raw talent, and dedication to the music and being true to who they are. The members have collectively sold tens of millions of albums worldwide and have a rock pedigree that most artists would be content to rest their laurels on. But while AOA possesses the star power of a rock “super group” in spades, the band’s focus is squarely on songwriting and musical craft.

Tracklisting:

“Echo Of A Scream”

“1,000 Degrees”

“No Surrender”

“The Madness”

“Won't Let You Down”

“Changed Man”

“A Light In Me”

“Somber”

“Dancing With The Devil”

“Afterburn”

“No Surrender” lyric video:

“The Madness” video: