ART OF SHOCK Release New Song “Peace On Earth”

Los Angeles based metal band Art Of Shock have released their new song "Peace On Earth". The song is off of the band's forthcoming album, Dark Angeles, which is set for release on March 20. Listen to "Peace On Earth" here.

"Peace on Earth" follows the release of "Dark Angeles" and "I Cast A Shadow" off Art Of Shock's forthcoming full-length album Dark Angeles. The album was produced and mixed by Mark Lewis (Megadeth, Cannibal Corpse, The Black Dahlia Murder) and is available for pre-order here.

Sepultura just announced the postponement of the Quadra Tour in the wake of the Coronavirus. Art of Shock is looking forward to joining Sepultura for the rescheduled shows later this year.

Art Of Shock's Century Media debut, Dark Angeles, churns with that intensity of the city of (fallen) angels. AOS' hard-luck and hard-won story begins with their debut at the Whiskey A-Go-Go. Without having a full band or equipment, they book a show, with less than two weeks to pull it off and pull it off they did. The stint landed the band a slew of shows throughout SoCal and a ravenous fan base in the LA metal scene. Art Of Shock's sheer determination then found the band securing a spot on the Vans Warped Tour. Over the years the band have shared the stage with the likes of Trivium, The Cavalera Conspiracy, Sacred Reich, and more. With Dark Angeles set for release next year, the band is ready to show the world what they're made of.

(Photo by: Jeremy Saffer)