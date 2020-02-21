ART OF SHOCK Streaming New Track “Dark Angeles”

Los Angeles based metal band Art Of Shock have released their new song and title track "Dark Angeles" today via Century Media Records. The song is off of the band's forthcoming album, Dark Angeles, which is set for release on March 20. Listen to “Dark Angeles” here.

"There's a desperate heartbeat that comes with life in Los Angeles," says Art Of Shock guitarist and frontman, Art Geezar. "People come here with big dreams and very little else. It makes them do shitty things just to get by. It's a desperate place and even achieving fame and fortune doesn't change that at all."

"Dark Angeles" is the second track released off Art Of Shock's forthcoming full-length album Dark Angeles and follows the recently released debut single "I Cast A Shadow". The album was produced and mixed by Mark Lewis (Megadeth, Cannibal Corpse, The Black Dahlia Murder) and is available for preorder starting today here.

Art Of Shock will be joining Sepultura on their Quadra Tour in support of the forthcoming release. The band will be hitting North America Spring 2020 starting March 18 in San Diego, CA and ending on April 22 in Ventura, CA, making stops in major markets along the way such as Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta.

Art Of Shock's Century Media debut, Dark Angeles, churns with that intensity of the city of (fallen) angels. AOS' hard-luck and hard-won story begins with their debut at the Whiskey A-Go-Go. Without having a full band or equipment, they book a show, with less than two weeks to pull it off and pull it off they did. The stint landed the band a slew of shows throughout SoCal and a ravenous fan base in the LA metal scene. Art Of Shock's sheer determination then found the band securing a spot on the Vans Warped Tour. Over the years the band have shared the stage with the likes of Trivium, The Cavalera Conspiracy, Sacred Reich, and more. With Dark Angeles set for release next year, the band is ready to show the world what they're made of.

Confirmed dates:

March

18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Mayan Theater

20 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

21 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

23 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

24 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

26 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

27 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II

28 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

29 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

30 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

April

1 - Montreal, QC - Astral

2 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

4 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

6 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts

8 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

9 - Charlotte, NC - Underground @ The Fillmore

10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

11 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

12 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

14 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

16 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

18 - Dallas, TX Gas - Monkey Live

19 - Austin, TX - Emo's

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

22 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theatre

(Photo by: Jeremy Saffer)