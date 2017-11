Italian power metal band, Arthemis, performed inside the Bullhead City Circus at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2014. Professionally filmed video of the band's full set can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Scars On Scars"

"Still Awake"

"We Fight"

"Blood Of Generations"

"Empire"

"7 Days"

"Vortex"