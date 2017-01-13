ARTHEMIS To Release Blood-Fury Domination Album In April

Acclaimed metal band, Arthemis, have signed a deal with Scarlet Records for the release of their new album, Blood-Fury-Domination.

Widely recognized as a ground-breaking live band, Arthemis’ career is marked by several amazing shows full of energy and true passion. The band performed at some of the biggest metal festivals in the world (Download Festival, Hellfest Open Air, Wacken Open Air, Bloodstock Open Air, Gods Of Metal, Hard Rock Hell, Hammerfest and many more) and toured relentlessly since day one, eventually becoming the ultimate road-warriors. But they have also delivered seven full-length killer studio albums (plus the astonishing Live From Hell - Live In The UK’, proving that when it's about time to forge a new studio release they always deliver power and glory and give all they got to give: blood, sweat, tears and fury.

Their brand new album, Blood-Fury-Domination, is absolutely over the top. Massive production, uplifting songs, sing-along choruses and a true wall-of-sound that mixes the deepest roots of metal with modern influences and hooks. Songs like “Undead”, “Black Sun”, “Into The Arena”, “Warcry” and “Blood Red Sky” prove them right and will resonate in your heads forever.

Blood-Fury Domination has been mixed by Simone Mularoni (DGM) and will see the light of the day on April 7th. Stay tuned for updates.