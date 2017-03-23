ARTIFICIAL BRAIN Premieres Title Track Of New Album Infrared Horizon

Long Island-based sci-fi death metal quintet Artificial Brain has debuted the title track to their impending Infrared Horizon album, which is nearing release through Profound Lore Records in late April. "Infrared Horizon" featuring Trevor Strnad of The Black Dahlia Murder, Paulo Paguntalan of Copremesis and Gath Smane, can be heard now via the Soundcloud audio player below.

"'Infrared Horizon' is written from the perspective of something non-human, trying to define human existence," says Artificial Brain. "This is a track that we debuted live on our tour with The Black Dahlia Murder in late 2015, so it felt appropriate to have this be the track that features guest vocals by Black Dahlia singer Trevor Strnad. This song also features Paulo Paguntalan of Copremesis and Gath Smane, who contributes some vocals to the outro, a piece of the record that reflects our interest in incorporating more electronic experimentation into our sound."

Infrared Horizon will see release on CD, LP, and digital formats through Profound Lore Records on April 21st; pre-orders are available now at this location.

Produced by Colin Marson (Gorguts, Dysrhythmia, Krallice) at The Thousand Caves, Infrared Horizon sees Artificial Brain traveling towards a sonic realm where the music has become more brutal and dissonant, technical, atmospheric, and just overall more otherworldly. Lyrical themes delve into concepts within a dystopian future in which robots and cyborgs have outlived human beings and who believe themselves to be not of creation of the long extinct humans but a more perfect evolution of them. These themes are portrayed in the appropriate cover art crafted by Adam Burke. With Infrared Horizon, Artificial Brain has created an album far more advanced than their lauded debut album, Labyrinth Constellation. By taking their brand of singular brutal guttural yet technical and ambient sci-fi death metal to a new galaxial plateau, Infrared Horizon sees the sonic architecture laid down by the band go further into the beyond and infinite.

Tracklisting:

“Floating In Delirium”

“Synthesized Instinct”

“Static Shattering”

“Estranged From Orbit”

“Infrared Horizon”

“Anchored To The Inlayed Arc”

“Mist Like Mercury”

“Vacant Explorer”

“Graveyard Of Lightless Planets”

“Ash Eclipse”

“Synthesized Instinct”:

In live news, Artificial Brain has the following shows booked:

April

15 - Covenant Festival - Montreal, QC

21 - Court Tavern - New Brunswick, NJ

22 - The Barbary - Philadelphia, PA

23 - Shaker's Pub - Oakdale, NY

29 - The Maywood - Raleigh, NC

30 - The Pinch - Washington DC

May

11 - Strange Matter - Richmond, VA

26 - The Haunt - Ithaca, NY