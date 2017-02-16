ARTIFICIAL BRAIN To Release Infrared Horizon Album In April; “Synthesized Instinct” Track Streaming

Long Island, New York-based sci-fi death metal quintet, Artificial Brain, will release their second album, Infrared Horizon, through Profound Lore Records in April, the label issuing an early stream of the track "Synthesized Instinct" alongside the album's cover artwork, tracklisting, and pre-orders.

Produced by Colin Marson (Gorguts, Dysrhythmia, Krallice) at The Thousand Caves, Infrared Horizon sees Artificial Brain traveling towards a sonic realm where the music has become more brutal and dissonant, technical, atmospheric, and just overall more otherworldly. Lyrical themes delve into concepts within a dystopian future in which robots and cyborgs have outlived human beings and who believe themselves to be not of creation of the long extinct humans but a more perfect evolution of them. These themes are portrayed in the appropriate cover art crafted by Adam Burke.

With Infrared Horizon, Artificial Brain has created an album far more advanced than their lauded debut album, Labyrinth Constellation. By taking their brand of singular brutal guttural yet technical and ambient sci-fi death metal to a new galaxial plateau, Infrared Horizon sees the sonic architecture laid down by the band go further into the beyond and infinite. The album will see release on CD, LP, and digital formats through Profound Lore Records on April 21st.

Stream Infrared Horizon's second track, "Synthesized Instinct” below, and pre-order the album at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Floating In Delirium”

“Synthesized Instinct”

“Static Shattering”

“Estranged From Orbit”

“Infrared Horizon”

“Anchored To The Inlayed Arc”

“Mist Like Mercury”

“Vacant Explorer”

“Graveyard Of Lightless Planets”

“Ash Eclipse”

“Synthesized Instinct”: