ARTILLERY Streaming The Face Of Fear Album In It's Entirety

Artillery have released their new album, The Face Of Fear. The successor to 2016′s Penalty By Perception, The Face Of Fear is the band’s 9th studio album, and the third with the current lineup. Listen to the entire album below.

The Face Of Fear can be ordered in the following formats:

- ltd. Digipak-CD with 2 exclusive bonus tracks

- 180 g black vinyl

- opaque grey blue marbeld vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU-exclusive)

- golden yellow blue marbled vinyl (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)

- blue green / white splattered vinyl (ltd. 100 - EMP-exclusive)

- blue/black marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 - US-exclusive)

The Face Of Fear tracklisting:

"The Face Of Fear"

"Crossroads To Conspiracy"

"New Rage"

"Sworn Utopia"

"Through The Ages Of Atrocity"

"Thirst For The Worst"

"Pain"

"Under Water" (instumental)

"Preaching To The Converted"

"Mind Of No Return" (ltd. 1st ed. bonus track / re-recorded song from Artillery‘s first demo from 1982)

"Doctor Evil" (ltd. 1st ed. bonus track / 2018 version)

Album stream:

"Pain" video:

"The Face Of Fear" video:

Artillery lineup:

Michael Bastholm Dahl - vocals

Michael Stutzer - guitars

Morten Stutzer - guitars

Peter Thorslund - bass

Joshua Madsen - drums