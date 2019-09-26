ARTILLERY Take A Trip Down Memory Lane In December

On December 6th, Denmark's thrash kings Artillery revisit the old days as they release two albums packed full of never officially released demo songs, complete with remastered sound (done in Medley Studios), rare pictures, exclusive interviews, liner notes, and revamped artwork courtesy of Roberto Toderico (Fleshcrawl, Paganizer, Pestilence).

The cover art for In The Trash and Deadly Relics is as pictured:

In The Trash is an album with a lot of great and funny memories from the early days of Artillery. It features the very first demo from the band - "We Are The Dead", from 1982 - as well as the unreleased 1986 demo "In The Thrash". Guitarist Michael Stützer remembers: "It was recorded for Neat at that time, so they could hear the new Artillery songs."

Deadly Relics, the compilation featuring Artillery's 1984 demos "Shellshock", "Deeds Of Darkness" and also the 1989 single "Khomaniac / Don't Believe", was originally released in 1998 on Mighty Music. It was the second release ever on the label. Now, 21 years later, the album will be re-released in a brand new version with beautiful packaging. "Deadly Relics shows a very young and very hungry Artillery! Enjoy," says guitarist Michael Stützer.

Pre-order your CD or vinyl version now at this location.