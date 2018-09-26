ARTILLERY To Release The Face Of Fear Album In November; Music Video For Title Track Streaming

November 16th will see Artillery release their new album, The Face Of Fear - which is the successor to 2016′s Penalty By Perception. The Face Of Fear is the band’s 9th studio album, and the third with the current lineup. For a preview of the record, a video for the title track can be viewed below.

The Face Of Fear can be pre-ordered in the following formats:

- ltd. Digipak-CD with 2 exclusive bonus tracks

- 180 g black vinyl

- opaque grey blue marbeld vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU-exclusive)

- golden yellow blue marbled vinyl (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)

- blue green / white splattered vinyl (ltd. 100 - EMP-exclusive)

- blue/black marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 - US-exclusive)

The lyrics are Artillery as you know them, with subjects concerning the destruction of mankind, double standards, abuse and the looming worst-case scenarios. The Face Of Fear was recorded with long-time producer Soren Andersen at Medley Studios. It’s Soren’s fifth time at the helm, and once again he manages to deliver a monster production.

Soren comments: “Pure and raw! Some of the material of this album was originally written in the early 80′s, and that inspired us to go old school this time. Not too many layers, just classic Artillery thrash metal…And Bastholm is better than ever on this one. This is a no-filler album, created together with the band. I’m really proud of the final result and I hope everyone will enjoy it as much as I do!”

Artillery comments about the video for “The Face Of Fear”: “Most of the scenes for the video were shot at Amager strand park right outside of Copenhagen. And the live scenes go back to when the band visited Japan and played at the Thrash Dominations together with Exodus, Voivod and Sanctuary. The video was shot by the band’s good friend Terkel Christensen, who also did the video ‘When The Magic is Gone’, from the last album, Penalty By Perception. The song is about dealing the end of man by himself. We create our own phobia about the destruction of the world, but remain disrespectful to the globe.”

The Face Of Fear tracklisting:

"The Face Of Fear"

"Crossroads To Conspiracy"

"New Rage"

"Sworn Utopia"

"Through The Ages Of Atrocity"

"Thirst For The Worst"

"Pain"

"Under Water" (instumental)

"Preaching To The Converted"

"Mind Of No Return" (ltd. 1st ed. bonus track / re-recorded song from Artillery‘s first demo from 1982)

"Doctor Evil" (ltd. 1st ed. bonus track / 2018 version)

"The Face Of Fear" video:

Since the last album, Penalty By Perception - which won the band four Danish Metal Awards in 2016 (best album, best band, best production and honorary prize) - Artillery has toured around the world, including Europe, South America and parts of Asia. For the rest of 2018, there will be time for Copenhell’s Metal Cruise and a Denmark tour, plus a release party on High Voltage. 2019 will include tours in Europe, South America and USA. Stay tuned for more news coming soon.

Artillery lineup:

Michael Bastholm Dahl - vocals

Michael Stutzer - guitars

Morten Stutzer - guitars

Peter Thorslund - bass

Joshua Madsen - drums