Artist DEREK HESS Releases “Medi-Teddy,” His Latest Work to Benefit Healthcare Workers During COVID-19 Pandemic

World-renowned artist Derek Hess has announced the release of his latest work, titled Medi-Teddy.

Created in his signature style line drawing, Medi-Teddy features a teddy bear wearing a protective mask, and bearing his iconic angel wings, along with the text, “We Heart (love) Our Healthcare Workers.”

The image, which is being sold in the form of art print and t-shirt, is available at this location.

50% of all proceeds from Medi-Teddy product line sales will be donated to Direct Release, a charity working with public health authorities, nonprofit organizations and businesses in the U.S. and globally to provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items to health workers responding to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Hess says, “The selflessness of our doctors, nurses, and first responders gets all my respect. Instead of running away, they run towards, often without the required safety equipment. I was inspired to do something for the cause. If it wasn’t for them, no telling how bad this would be. What I have to offer is my artwork, so Medi-Teddy is the outcome. I’m proud to create something that allows us all to show our solidarity and provide some financial support to an organization that’s truly helping where it’s needed most.”