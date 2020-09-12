Artist ELIRAN KANTOR Talks Cover Of New HATEBREED Album - "You Can Never Fight Against The Imagination"

Artist Eliran Kantor (Testament, Soulfly, Crowbar, Bloodbath) has taken to social media, discussing his latest piece, which adorns the cover of Hatebreed's new album Weight Of The False Self, which will be released on November 27 via Nuclear Blast.

According to Kantor, "The idea came from (Hatebreed frontman) Jamey Jasta, and it was originally about achieving mastery, chipping away over and over at little details and hoping to either finish one day or find a spark or a new light that helps you continue.

I thought of it like the creative process, as you first imagine the finished piece in your mind, and the process of fleshing it out is simply a struggle to get as close as possible to that perfect vision of it. And at the end you simply let it go and be its own thing. You can never fight against the imagination, because it fills every gap in the piece with what's perfect for it to be. That's why the book is always better than the movie. It had a different title too, so the meaning got changed with the heavy statue symbolizing the weight of how the artist sees this 'perfect', false version of himself.

I also took this opportunity to pay homage to a couple of my favorite pieces of art:

1. The sculpting artist is of course an obvious tribute to 'Samson' by Solomon J Solomon, from 1887. A masterpiece of movement and storytelling.

2. And the background is a homage to the room in 'Alchemist' by Josef Váchal, from 1910. One of the creepiest pieces I've ever seen."